(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Youth-centered event [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Youth-centered event

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- A volunteer with the Youth Center plays rock-paper-scissors with a young festgoer during the Hohenfels Kinderfest May 30, 2026 at the School Age Center field. Kinderfest brought on-post organizations, military units, garrison offices and directorates and more together to give Families with children a day out to enjoy sun, fun and one another’s company. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9724628
    VIRIN: 260530-A-TR183-2657
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth-centered event [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Youth-centered event
    Sunny day with Families
    Water on a late spring day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sunlight, smiles light up Hohenfels Kinderfest … for a time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Better in Bavaria
    Happy in Hohenfels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery