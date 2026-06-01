Sunny day with Families

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USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- A Family talks with an American Red Cross volunteer at the Hohenfels Kinderfest May 30, 2026 at the School Age Center field. Kinderfest brought on-post organizations, military units, garrison offices and directorates and more together to give Families with children a day out to enjoy sun, fun and one another’s company. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)