USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- A Family talks with an American Red Cross volunteer at the Hohenfels Kinderfest May 30, 2026 at the School Age Center field. Kinderfest brought on-post organizations, military units, garrison offices and directorates and more together to give Families with children a day out to enjoy sun, fun and one another’s company. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9724621
|VIRIN:
|260530-A-TR183-6068
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunny day with Families [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sunlight, smiles light up Hohenfels Kinderfest … for a time
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