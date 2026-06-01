Water on a late spring day

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USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- One young community member walks through an inflatable sprinkler attraction at the Hohenfels Kinderfest May 30, 2026 at the School Age Center. Because the Hohenfels military community held its Kinderfest later than normal, the warmer weather allowed for a water attraction for the children. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)