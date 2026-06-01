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    Water on a late spring day [Image 3 of 3]

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    Water on a late spring day

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- One young community member walks through an inflatable sprinkler attraction at the Hohenfels Kinderfest May 30, 2026 at the School Age Center. Because the Hohenfels military community held its Kinderfest later than normal, the warmer weather allowed for a water attraction for the children. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9724626
    VIRIN: 260530-A-TR183-8672
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water on a late spring day [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Youth-centered event
    Sunny day with Families
    Water on a late spring day

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    StrongerTogether
    Better in Bavaria
    Happy in Hohenfels

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