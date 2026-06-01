USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- One young community member walks through an inflatable sprinkler attraction at the Hohenfels Kinderfest May 30, 2026 at the School Age Center. Because the Hohenfels military community held its Kinderfest later than normal, the warmer weather allowed for a water attraction for the children. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9724626
|VIRIN:
|260530-A-TR183-8672
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water on a late spring day [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sunlight, smiles light up Hohenfels Kinderfest … for a time
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