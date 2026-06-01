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    George Washington Full Moon [Image 4 of 4]

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    George Washington Full Moon

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Leo Friedlein 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 3, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Leo Friedlein)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 00:13
    Photo ID: 9724502
    VIRIN: 260603-N-NG657-2011
    Resolution: 4665x3110
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Full Moon [Image 4 of 4], by SA Leo Friedlein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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