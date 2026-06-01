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    George Washington CPR Training [Image 3 of 4]

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    George Washington CPR Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Barnell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors demonstrate chest compulsions on a training dummy during a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training event aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 3, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 00:17
    Photo ID: 9724501
    VIRIN: 260603-N-JG170-1123
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington CPR Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jack Barnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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