A small-unmanned aircraft system flies during a demonstration for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army members at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 8, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 20:39
|Photo ID:
|9724393
|VIRIN:
|260508-Z-BB071-1092
|Resolution:
|2037x1358
|Size:
|262.23 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces host UAS Familiarization [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.