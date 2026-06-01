U.S. Army air defense artillery Soldiers observe an unmanned aircraft system familiarization flight at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 8, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 20:39
|Photo ID:
|9724389
|VIRIN:
|260508-Z-BB071-1080
|Resolution:
|4759x3173
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces host UAS Familiarization [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.