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    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization [Image 9 of 11]

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    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization

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    05.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army air defense artillery Soldiers observe an unmanned aircraft system familiarization flight at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 8, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 20:39
    Photo ID: 9724389
    VIRIN: 260508-Z-BB071-1080
    Resolution: 4759x3173
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Security Forces host UAS Familiarization [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization
    Security Forces host UAS Familiarization

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    AFCENT
    Security Forces (SF)
    UAS
    CENTCOM

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