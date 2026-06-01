Security Forces host UAS Familiarization

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A U.S. Air Force expeditionary security forces Airman flies an unmanned aircraft system as Airmen and U.S. Army air defense artillery Soldiers observe at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 8, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)