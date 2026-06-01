Sheep raised on lands not reachable by irrigation pivot

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Sheep on Tyson Meeks’ farm in Middleton Idaho. Tyson installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). He got sheep to utilize the corners of his land where the irrigation does not reach.



5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough