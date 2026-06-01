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    Sheep raised on lands not reachable by irrigation pivot [Image 1 of 4]

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    Sheep raised on lands not reachable by irrigation pivot

    MIDDLETON, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Kirsten Strough 

    Natural Resources Conservation Service

    Sheep on Tyson Meeks’ farm in Middleton Idaho. Tyson installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). He got sheep to utilize the corners of his land where the irrigation does not reach.

    5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 18:58
    Photo ID: 9724252
    VIRIN: 260526-P-UI255-1625
    Resolution: 5151x3577
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: MIDDLETON, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sheep raised on lands not reachable by irrigation pivot [Image 4 of 4], by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    farm animals
    Sheep
    pasture
    livestock
    wool

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