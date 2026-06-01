Sheep on Tyson Meeks’ farm in Middleton Idaho. Tyson installed two pivot irrigation sprinkler systems with the support of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). He got sheep to utilize the corners of his land where the irrigation does not reach.
5/26/2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 18:58
|Photo ID:
|9724254
|VIRIN:
|260526-P-UI255-8584
|Resolution:
|5866x3903
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETON, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheep raised on lands not reachable by irrigation pivot [Image 4 of 4], by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.