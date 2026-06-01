HOUSTON (May 30, 2026) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, congratulates a graduate during the 2026 Texas Home School Coalition Houston-area graduation at the Marriot Hotel & Convention Center, The Woodlands, Texas, May 30. CNRC is dedicated to recruiting the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9723956
|VIRIN:
|260530-N-XE158-1011
|Resolution:
|2867x1911
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRC speaks at Texas Home School Coalition Houston- Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.