CNRC speaks at Texas Home School Coalition Houston- Graduation

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HOUSTON (May 30, 2026) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, delivers keynote remarks to graduates during the 2026 Texas Home SchoolcCoalition Houston-area graduation at the Marriot Hotel & Convention Center, The Woodlands, Texas, May 30. CNRC is dedicated to recruiting the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)