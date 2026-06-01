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    CNRC speaks at Texas Home School Coalition Houston- Graduation [Image 1 of 3]

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    CNRC speaks at Texas Home School Coalition Houston- Graduation

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    HOUSTON (May 30, 2026) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, delivers keynote remarks to graduates during the 2026 Texas Home School Coalition Houston-area graduation at the Marriot Hotel & Convention Center, The Woodlands, Texas, May 30. CNRC is dedicated to recruiting the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9723954
    VIRIN: 260530-N-XE158-1006
    Resolution: 4358x2905
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNRC speaks at Texas Home School Coalition Houston- Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRC speaks at Texas Home School Coalition Houston- Graduation
    CNRC speaks at Texas Home School Coalition Houston- Graduation
    CNRC speaks at Texas Home School Coalition Houston- Graduation

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    Navy Recruiting Command
    Talent Acquisition Group Houston
    Navy
    Texas Home School Coalition

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