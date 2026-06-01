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    VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony [Image 2 of 24]

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    VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. John B. Cumbie, left, a native of Texas and the commanding officer of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Cpl. Myles J. Howard a native of Georgia, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic with VMA-223, stand at attention in front of an AV-8B Harrier II at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, June 3, 2026. The “sundown” of the AV-8B Harrier II, an iconic aircraft that has supported joint and Marine Corps operations for over 40 years, also represents the dawn of a new era; it paves the way for 2nd MAW’s full transition to the F-35B and C Lightning II. VMA-223 is the U.S. Marine Corps' last operational Harrier squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9723769
    VIRIN: 260603-M-DY519-1145
    Resolution: 5719x3813
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier Sundown
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony

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    USMCNEWS, VMA-223, AV-8B Harrier II, 2MAW, HarrierSundown, JumpJet

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