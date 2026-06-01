VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, sits in front of a crowd at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, June 3, 2026. The “sundown” of the AV-8B Harrier II, an iconic aircraft that has supported joint and Marine Corps operations for over 40 years, also represents the dawn of a new era; it paves the way for 2nd MAW’s full transition to the F-35B and C Lightning II. VMA-223 is the U.S. Marine Corps' last operational Harrier squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9723380
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-OV696-1317
|Resolution:
|6475x4317
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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