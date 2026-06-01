VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony

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A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, sits in front of a crowd at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, June 3, 2026. The “sundown” of the AV-8B Harrier II, an iconic aircraft that has supported joint and Marine Corps operations for over 40 years, also represents the dawn of a new era; it paves the way for 2nd MAW’s full transition to the F-35B and C Lightning II. VMA-223 is the U.S. Marine Corps' last operational Harrier squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)