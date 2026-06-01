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    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony [Image 17 of 17]

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    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, sits in front of a crowd at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, June 3, 2026. The “sundown” of the AV-8B Harrier II, an iconic aircraft that has supported joint and Marine Corps operations for over 40 years, also represents the dawn of a new era; it paves the way for 2nd MAW’s full transition to the F-35B and C Lightning II. VMA-223 is the U.S. Marine Corps' last operational Harrier squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9723380
    VIRIN: 260603-M-OV696-1317
    Resolution: 6475x4317
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223  Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier Sundown
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony
    VMA-223 Harrier sundown ceremony

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