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    Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets [Image 4 of 5]

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    Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    With appointment complete, Tide takes in the sights from the comfort of his owner's arms at the Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9723411
    VIRIN: 260402-D-HN813-4934
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets [Image 5 of 5], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets
    Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets
    Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets
    Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets
    Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets

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    Veterinary Services
    Veterinary Corps Officer

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