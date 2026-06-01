With appointment complete, Tide takes in the sights from the comfort of his owner's arms at the Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9723411
|VIRIN:
|260402-D-HN813-4934
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets [Image 5 of 5], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.