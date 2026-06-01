Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets

Date Taken: 04.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:26 Photo ID: 9723397 VIRIN: 260402-D-HN813-4739 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.75 MB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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