Butterscotch visits the Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility for a routine wellness appointment.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9723397
|VIRIN:
|260402-D-HN813-4739
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee Veterinary Treatment Facility Provides Care for Military Family Pets [Image 5 of 5], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.