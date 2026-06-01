A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class

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A Project SEARCH graduate poses for a photo with Capt. Rob Littman (right), commanding officer of Naval Air Station Oceana, Dr. Don Robertson (left), superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and Donna Bonessi, director of employment services and special programs for Virginia’s Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (center) during a graduation ceremony onboard NAS Oceana, June 3, 2026. Project SEARCH combines classroom instruction and hands-on training to provide interns with the skills needed to start a career. It is a collaborative effort between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Virginia Department of Education, and Didlake, Inc. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cierra Middleton)