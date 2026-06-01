A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class

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Capt. Rob Littman commanding officer of Naval Air Station Oceana, addresses graduates during a Project SEARCH graduation ceremony onboard NAS Oceana, June 3, 2026. Project SEARCH combines classroom instruction and hands-on training to provide interns with the skills needed to start a career. It is a collaborative effort between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Virginia Department of Education, Didlake, Inc., and Virginia Commonwealth University Rehabilitation Research and Training Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Cierra Middleton)