A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class

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A former Project SEARCH graduate provides remarks during during a graduation ceremony onboard NAS Oceana, June 3, 2026. Project SEARCH combines classroom instruction and hands-on training to provide interns with the skills needed to start a career. It is a collaborative effort between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Virginia Department of Education, and Didlake, Inc. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cierra Middleton)