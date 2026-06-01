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    A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class [Image 1 of 4]

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    A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Seaman Cierra Middleton 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    A former Project SEARCH graduate provides remarks during during a graduation ceremony onboard NAS Oceana, June 3, 2026. Project SEARCH combines classroom instruction and hands-on training to provide interns with the skills needed to start a career. It is a collaborative effort between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Virginia Department of Education, and Didlake, Inc. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cierra Middleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9723403
    VIRIN: 260603-N-VV838-1817
    Resolution: 6815x4543
    Size: 12.02 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class [Image 4 of 4], by SN Cierra Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class
    A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class
    A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class
    A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class

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    A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class

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    NAS Oceana

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