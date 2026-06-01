A former Project SEARCH graduate provides remarks during during a graduation ceremony onboard NAS Oceana, June 3, 2026. Project SEARCH combines classroom instruction and hands-on training to provide interns with the skills needed to start a career. It is a collaborative effort between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Virginia Department of Education, and Didlake, Inc. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cierra Middleton)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9723403
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-VV838-1817
|Resolution:
|6815x4543
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class [Image 4 of 4], by SN Cierra Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class
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