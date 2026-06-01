A scene from the quilt presentation for Tanya Morene, Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center director and retired Army lieutenant colonel, is shown May 20, 2026, at the Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. Morene, a resident of Sparta, Wis., received the handmade quilt from the Mauston chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The quilt was presented by Donna Thomas, representing the chapter, during a ceremony attended by colleagues and supporters. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that awards handmade quilts to service members and veterans who have been affected by war. Each quilt is intended to provide comfort, healing, and recognition for military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army Photo by Michael Volpe, Fort McCoy Garrison)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9723388
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-A4608-8635
|Resolution:
|967x1012
|Size:
|271.07 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Volpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
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