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    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor [Image 10 of 10]

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    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Michael Volpe 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the quilt presentation for Tanya Morene, Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center director and retired Army lieutenant colonel, is shown May 20, 2026, at the Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. Morene, a resident of Sparta, Wis., received the handmade quilt from the Mauston chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The quilt was presented by Donna Thomas, representing the chapter, during a ceremony attended by colleagues and supporters. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that awards handmade quilts to service members and veterans who have been affected by war. Each quilt is intended to provide comfort, healing, and recognition for military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army Photo by Michael Volpe, Fort McCoy Garrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9723383
    VIRIN: 260520-A-A4608-9632
    Resolution: 1079x733
    Size: 209.5 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Volpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor
    Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Quilts of Valor
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center

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