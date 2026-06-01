Fort McCoy LRC director, retired lieutenant colonel, receives Quilt of Valor

Photo By Michael Volpe | A scene from the quilt presentation for Tanya Morene, Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Michael Volpe | A scene from the quilt presentation for Tanya Morene, Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center director and retired Army lieutenant colonel, is shown May 20, 2026, at the Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. Morene, a resident of Sparta, Wis., received the handmade quilt from the Mauston chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The quilt was presented by Donna Thomas, representing the chapter, during a ceremony attended by colleagues and supporters. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that awards handmade quilts to service members and veterans who have been affected by war. Each quilt is intended to provide comfort, healing, and recognition for military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army Photo by Michael Volpe, Fort McCoy Garrison) see less | View Image Page

Tanya Morene, director of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center and a retired Army lieutenant colonel, was honored May 20 with a Quilt of Valor during a special presentation at Fort McCoy’s Central Issue Facility.



Morene, a resident of Sparta, Wis., received the handmade quilt from the Mauston chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The quilt was presented by Donna Thomas, representing the chapter, during a ceremony attended by colleagues and supporters.



The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that awards handmade quilts to service members and veterans who have been affected by war. Each quilt is intended to provide comfort, healing, and recognition for military service and sacrifice.



Morene retired from the Army after a distinguished military career and continues to serve the military community through her civilian leadership role at Fort McCoy. As director of the Logistics Readiness Center, she oversees logistics operations and support services that help sustain the installation’s training and readiness missions.



During the presentation, Thomas recognized Morene’s years of military service and ongoing commitment to supporting Soldiers and military readiness. The Quilt of Valor award serves as a tangible expression of gratitude from the community for the dedication and sacrifices made by military members and veterans.



The ceremony at the Central Issue Facility highlighted the continued partnership between community organizations and military installations in recognizing the service of veterans. The handmade quilt presented to Morene joins thousands of Quilts of Valor awarded nationwide to veterans and service members since the foundation was established in 2003.



For Morene, the award represented not only recognition of her military career but also appreciation for her continued service to the Army community at Fort McCoy.



The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” honoring their service and sacrifice through the work of volunteer quilters across the country.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”





The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”