Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar

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Cadet Maj. Beverly Praiswater, outgoing Air Force Junior ROTC commander; Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, aerospace science instructor; and Cadet Tech. Sgt. Thomas Tauer, incoming commander, pose for photos with family and friends following a change-of-command ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, May 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)