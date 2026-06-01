Cadet Maj. Beverly Praiswater, outgoing Air Force Junior ROTC commander; Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, aerospace science instructor; and Cadet Tech. Sgt. Thomas Tauer, incoming commander, pose for photos with family and friends following a change-of-command ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, May 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9722868
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-GK284-1008
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar [Image 3 of 3], by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar
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