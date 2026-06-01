(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Christian Raterman 

    412th Test Wing   

    Cadet Maj. Beverly Praiswater, outgoing Air Force Junior ROTC commander; Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, aerospace science instructor; and Cadet Tech. Sgt. Thomas Tauer, incoming commander, pose for photos with family and friends following a change-of-command ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, May 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 11:28
    Photo ID: 9722868
    VIRIN: 260528-F-GK284-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar [Image 3 of 3], by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar
    Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar
    Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Edwards Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery