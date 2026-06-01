Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar

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Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing commander, and his wife, Janet Tauer, pin rank insignia on their son, Cadet Tech. Sgt. Thomas Tauer, during the annual Air Force Junior ROTC ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)