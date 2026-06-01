Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing commander, and his wife, Janet Tauer, pin rank insignia on their son, Cadet Tech. Sgt. Thomas Tauer, during the annual Air Force Junior ROTC ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9722865
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-GK284-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar [Image 3 of 3], by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar
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