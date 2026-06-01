Junior ROTC cadets pinned to lead, cleared to soar

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Cadet Maj. Beverly Praiswater, Air Force Junior ROTC commander, shakes hands with Cadet Airman Joshua Delgado during the annual Air Force Junior ROTC ceremony at Desert Junior-Senior High School on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 28. Delgado received his new rank insignia during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)