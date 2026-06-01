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    SCSTC WESTPAC Training [Image 2 of 2]

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    SCSTC WESTPAC Training

    JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Dakis 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 18-21, 2026) Onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Western Pacific delivered the Lightweight Airborne Multi-Purpose System Ordnance Handling Team course to Sailors from USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class James Dakis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9722848
    VIRIN: 260518-N-N0443-3003
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SCSTC WESTPAC Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jamie Dakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Western Pacific

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