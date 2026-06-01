YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 18-21, 2026) Onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Western Pacific delivered the Lightweight Airborne Multi-Purpose System Ordnance Handling Team course to Sailors from USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class James Dakis)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9722848
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-N0443-3003
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SCSTC WESTPAC Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jamie Dakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.