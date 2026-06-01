SCSTC WESTPAC Training

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 18-21, 2026) Onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Western Pacific delivered the Lightweight Airborne Multi-Purpose System Ordnance Handling Team course to Sailors from USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class James Dakis)