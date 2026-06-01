U.S. Army Lt. Gen Mark Landis, commanding general for First Army, renders a salute with his French Naval Officer counterpart to the French, German, and U.S. Color Guard in a ceremony of remembrance of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, 34th U.S. President, in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, June 3, 2026. U.S. service members assigned to units throughout Europe and the U.S. will participate in over 120 events and ceremonies June 2-7, to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brenden Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 11:19
|Photo ID:
|9722835
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-NF551-3907
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony [Image 49 of 49], by SFC Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.