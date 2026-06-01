82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen Mark Landis, commanding general for First Army, shakes the hand of a French Flag bearer in a ceremony of remembrance of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, 34th U.S. President, in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, June 3, 2026. U.S. service members assigned to units throughout Europe and the U.S. will participate in over 120 events and ceremonies June 2-7, to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brenden Delgado)