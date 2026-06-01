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    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony [Image 41 of 49]

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    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brenden Delgado 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Allies and partners gather for a ceremony of remembrance of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, 34th U.S. President, in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, June 3, 2026. U.S. service members assigned to units throughout Europe and the U.S. will participate in over 120 events and ceremonies June 2-7, to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brenden Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 11:19
    Photo ID: 9722834
    VIRIN: 260602-A-NF551-8557
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony [Image 49 of 49], by SFC Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony
    82nd ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY: General Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony

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