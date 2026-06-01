U.S. Senator Visits Boxer Sailors, Marines

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SINGAPORE (May 28, 2026) United States Senator and U.S. Army National Guard veteran, Tammy Duckworth, poses for a photo on the pier with Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) after a meeting with Naval Support Activity, Singapore leadership, May 28, 2026. While Senator Duckworth visited Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogues, she took time to speak with military representatives, looking for ways to bolster readiness for U.S. Servicemembers in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota L. David)