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    U.S. Senator Visits Boxer Sailors, Marines [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. Senator Visits Boxer Sailors, Marines

    SINGAPORE

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dakota David 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (May 28, 2026) United States Senator and U.S. Army National Guard veteran, Tammy Duckworth, speaks on the pier with Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) after a meeting with Naval Support Activity, Singapore leadership May 28, 2026. While Senator Duckworth visited Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogues, she took time to speak with military representatives, looking for ways to bolster readiness for U.S. Servicemembers in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota L. David)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9722315
    VIRIN: 260528-N-YG157-1024
    Resolution: 3928x3157
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Senator Visits Boxer Sailors, Marines [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Senator Visits Boxer Sailors, Marines
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    U.S. Senator Visits Boxer Sailors, Marines

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