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    Soto Dam Memorial 2026 [Image 2 of 7]

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    Soto Dam Memorial 2026

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) prepare to lay flowers during the Soto Dam Memorial Ceremony in Sasebo, Japan, May 21, 2026. The ceremony is held annually prior to Memorial Day by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Sasebo City in remembrance of the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building the Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 01:02
    Photo ID: 9722144
    VIRIN: 260520-N-VD231-1333
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soto Dam Memorial 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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