Soto Dam Memorial

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SASEBO, Japan (May 21, 2026) – A memorial ceremony was held in remembrance of the 53 American Prisoners of War (POW) and 14 Japanese laborers who died during the construction of the Soto Dam during World War II.

The annual ceremony, organized by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Sasebo City, was scaled down due to inclement weather and was attended by U.S. Navy Sailors and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sailors, officials from Sasebo City Hall and Sasebo City Water Bureau, and members of various community organizations.

“It is important we remember that 80 years ago, our nations were at war,” said Capt. Michael Fontaine, CFAS commanding officer. “We don’t forget history; we learn from history, and today, this shows the true friendship between the United States and Japan.”

The ceremony commenced with an invocation from Lt. Erik Mitchell, followed by remarks from the CFAS commander, and the presentation of commemorative flowers at the memorial site by American and Japanese representatives and members of the Sasebo Navy League. Attendees paid their respects to the POWs who lost their lives to build the Soto Dam by reading aloud their names and followed by the ringing of a ceremonial bell, and JMSDF buglers played Taps in honor of the fallen.

Among those that paid their respects was Patricia Kerr, daughter of Samuel Kerr, and her husband, Gerald Carlin.

“My father was a prisoner of war,” said Kerr. He landed in Yokohama and then took a train all the way to Sasebo. He was here for 18 months building the dam.”

Kerr’s father, a civilian surgical nurse and Navy veteran, was one of 265 Americans on Wake Island who were captured by the Japanese in 1941 and brought to Japan as forced laborers. He suffered through many ailments and cruel treatment while building Soto Dam, but fortunately survived, and after working on other construction projects returned to the United States via Okinawa following the surrender of Japan surrender of Japan in 1945.

“I was only 18 when he died,” said Kerr. “He would tell us ‘Yes, I was beaten’ and there was a series of articles he was featured in his hometown newspaper.”

Kerr’s father died in 1983 without learning the answer to his lifelong question: does the dam he built still stand?

“For myself and for my family, to be here is really meaningful,” said Kerr.

The ceremony concluded with a benediction from Mitchell after which attendees toured the dam and surrounding area on foot.