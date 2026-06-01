Soto Dam Memorial 2026

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Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a speech during the Soto Dam Memorial in Sasebo, Japan, May 21, 2026. A memorial ceremony is held annually prior to Memorial Day by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Sasebo City in remembrance of the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building the Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)