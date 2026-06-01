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    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness [Image 12 of 12]

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    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel Madden, left, and Capt. Rula Khalaf, 60th Dental Squadron advanced education in general dentistry residents, practice canine dental techniques during a military working dog dental care symposium at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in Davis, California, May 20, 2026. The partnership helped expand military dental providers’ understanding of canine oral health and its impact on operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9721744
    VIRIN: 260520-F-OY799-1331
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness [Image 12 of 12], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness

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    Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness

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    TAGS

    USAF
    dental
    60 DS
    Airmen
    MWD

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