Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel Madden, left, and Capt. Rula Khalaf, 60th Dental Squadron advanced education in general dentistry residents, practice canine dental techniques during a military working dog dental care symposium at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in Davis, California, May 20, 2026. The partnership helped expand military dental providers’ understanding of canine oral health and its impact on operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)