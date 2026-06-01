U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Ellis, right, 60th Dental Squadron Dental Residency Flight commander, receives canine dental training from Stephanie Goldschmidt, UC Davis associate professor, during a military working dog dental care symposium at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in Davis, California, May 20, 2026. The partnership helped expand military dental providers’ understanding of canine oral health and its impact on operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9721740
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-OY799-1311
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness [Image 12 of 12], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protecting the bite: Travis AFB, UC Davis partner to enhance MWD readiness
No keywords found.