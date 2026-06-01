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    $45.4 Million Grant Supports New School Project for Vandenberg Families [Image 1 of 2]

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    $45.4 Million Grant Supports New School Project for Vandenberg Families

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The Manzanita Public Charter School is set to begin construction on a $60 million project to provide renovations and additions to the school at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June, 2026. The project will be funded through a Department of War Public School on Military Installations (PSMI) grant, a California Charter School facilities grant, Lompoc Unified School District, and Manzanita Public Chart School funds. The project includes construction of a brand new state of the art kitchen which will allow Manzanita to become its own School Finance Authority and provide farm to table meals for its students, new flooring, ceiling, walls, cozy seating for students, a new HVAC system including heating and air conditioning, and more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 18:05
    Photo ID: 9721668
    VIRIN: 260602-X-IT855-1001
    Resolution: 5996x3989
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, $45.4 Million Grant Supports New School Project for Vandenberg Families [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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