$45.4 Million Grant Supports New School Project for Vandenberg Families

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The Manzanita Public Charter School is set to begin construction on a $60 million project to provide renovations and additions to the school at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June, 2026. The project will be funded through a Department of War Public School on Military Installations (PSMI) grant, a California Charter School facilities grant, Lompoc Unified School District, and Manzanita Public Chart School funds. The project includes construction of a brand new state of the art kitchen which will allow Manzanita to become its own School Finance Authority and provide farm to table meals for its students, new flooring, ceiling, walls, cozy seating for students, a new HVAC system including heating and air conditioning, and more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)