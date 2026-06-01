$45.4 Million Grant Supports New School Project for Vandenberg Families

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez | The Manzanita Public Charter School is set to begin construction on a $60 million project to provide renovations and additions to the school at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June, 2026. The project will be funded through a Department of War Public School on Military Installations (PSMI) grant, a California Charter School facilities grant, Lompoc Unified School District, and Manzanita Public Chart School funds. The project includes construction of a brand new state of the art kitchen which will allow Manzanita to become its own School Finance Authority and provide farm to table meals for its students, new flooring, ceiling, walls, cozy seating for students, a new HVAC system including heating and air conditioning, and more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez | The Manzanita Public Charter School is set to begin construction on a $60 million...... read more read more

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A nearly $60 million facilities project dedicated to Manzanita Public Charter School is set to transform the campus in an effort to create long lasting benefits for students, Vandenberg families, and the greater Lompoc community.

The project will be partially funded through a $45.4M Department of War Public School on Military Installations (PSMI) grant. This grant will help the school fund construction of a new gymnasium, library, multipurpose center, music room, six classrooms and a kitchen. Existing facilities will also benefit from beautification and renovations efforts, including a new air conditioning system, upgraded playgrounds, safety-enhanced infrastructure and landscaping. The estimated remaining $14.6M will be funded by a California Charter School facilities grant, Lompoc Unified School District, and Manzanita Public Chart School funds.

Approximately 25 to 35 percent of Manzanita students come from military families stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base. As such, these improvements aim to create a welcoming environment for Vandenberg students and strengthen connections between the installation and the local community.

“This investment directly supports our military families and demonstrates a continued commitment to the quality of life of Team V,” said U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “Providing modern, high-quality educational facilities for our children helps ensure our Guardians, Airmen and families have the resources they need to thrive while serving at Vandenberg.”

The pursuit for project funding began in 2018 and required collaboration between Manzanita, the Lompoc Unified School District, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and various state agencies. Despite the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic and complex funding barriers, all partners continued working together to make the project a reality.

“Having a beautiful campus and environment at a school is so important,” said Suzanne Nicastro, Manzanita Public Charter School superintendent. “Kids and staff feel valued when they’re learning and working in an environment that is clean, safe, and meets the needs of everyone.”

Construction plans are set to begin the first week of June 2026 and are projected to take place in three phases spread over the next three years.

“This will be a gift that the community will have for decades to come,” Nicastro said. “It’s a win for the kids, a win for the staff, and a win for the community.”