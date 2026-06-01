Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Picatinny Arsenal hosted the Morris County Chamber of Commerce LEAD Morris Class of 2026 for “LEAD Morris Economic Development - Picatinny Day” on May 27, during which approximately 30 community members toured the northern New Jersey U.S. Army installation.



The class toured the Makerspace Advanced Manufacturing Facility which provides Army engineers with the tools to design, prototype, and manufacture parts, enhancing the Army's ability to innovate and respond to the needs of the modern warfighter.



U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson