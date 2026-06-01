PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Picatinny Arsenal hosted the Morris County Chamber of Commerce LEAD Morris Class of 2026 for “LEAD Morris Economic Development - Picatinny Day” on May 27, during which approximately 30 community members toured the northern New Jersey U.S. Army installation.
Andrew Ciccolella (far right), Director of Picatinny Arsenal's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program, gives a tour of Frog Falls Aquatic Park.
U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9720624
|VIRIN:
|260528-O-GY890-3742
|Resolution:
|7317x5226
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders
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