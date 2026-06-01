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    Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders [Image 3 of 6]

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    Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Picatinny Arsenal hosted the Morris County Chamber of Commerce LEAD Morris Class of 2026 for “LEAD Morris Economic Development - Picatinny Day” on May 27, during which approximately 30 community members toured the northern New Jersey U.S. Army installation.

    Andrew Ciccolella (far right), Director of Picatinny Arsenal's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program, gives a tour of Frog Falls Aquatic Park.

    U.S. Army photo by Carly Michelson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9720624
    VIRIN: 260528-O-GY890-3742
    Resolution: 7317x5226
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders
    Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders
    Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders
    Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders
    Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders
    Community and capability: Picatinny Arsenal showcases defense mission to local leaders

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