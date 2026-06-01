U.S. Marine Corps Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting firefighters stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar suppress a burn pit during a simulated aircraft burn training exercise at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, May 30, 2026. The mock aircraft burn pit provides realistic training for firefighters to reinforce emergency response procedures for potential aircraft incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 13:14
|Photo ID:
|9720628
|VIRIN:
|260530-M-WV501-2177
|Resolution:
|7831x5223
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.