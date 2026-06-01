MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit

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An ignited simulated aircraft burns during a simulated aircraft burn training exercise at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, May 30, 2026. The mock aircraft burn pit provides realistic training for firefighters to reinforce emergency response procedures for potential aircraft incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)