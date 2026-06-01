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    MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit [Image 9 of 13]

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    MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Santino Deavila, an aircraft rescue firefighter with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, suppresses a burn pit during a simulated aircraft burn training exercise at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, May 30, 2026. The mock aircraft burn pit provides realistic training for firefighters to reinforce emergency response procedures for potential aircraft incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zoey Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 13:14
    Photo ID: 9720625
    VIRIN: 260530-M-WV501-1896
    Resolution: 6933x3900
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Zoey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit
    MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit
    MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit
    MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit
    MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit
    MCAS Miramar ARFF Controlled Burn Pit
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    MCAS Miramar
    Controlled Burn
    ARFF
    Marines
    Firefighter

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