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    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 4]

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    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander

    CARVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Col. Augusto Villalaz, Louisiana National Guard director of the joint staff, stands with Lt. Col. Andrew Gremillion, outgoing commander of the 62nd Civil Support Team, after being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during an official change of command ceremony for the 62nd Civil Support Team at Gillis Long Center in Carville, Louisiana on May 26, 2026. The 62nd CST is trained to support local, state, and federal civilian agencies in responding to hazardous material incidents and potential weapons of mass destruction events.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9720559
    VIRIN: 260526-Z-SE049-1066
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: CARVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander
    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander
    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander

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