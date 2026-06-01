Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander

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Col. Augusto Villalaz, Louisiana National Guard director of the joint staff, stands with Lt. Col. Andrew Gremillion, outgoing commander of the 62nd Civil Support Team, after being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during an official change of command ceremony for the 62nd Civil Support Team at Gillis Long Center in Carville, Louisiana on May 26, 2026. The 62nd CST is trained to support local, state, and federal civilian agencies in responding to hazardous material incidents and potential weapons of mass destruction events.