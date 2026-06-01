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    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander

    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander

    Photo By Spc. Duncan Foote | Lt. Col. Andrew Gremillion, outgoing commander of the 62nd Civil Support Team, and...... read more read more

    CARVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Story by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander

    By Spc. Duncan C. Foote, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CARVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team (CST) conducted a change of command ceremony at the Gillis Long Center, transitioning leadership from Lt. Col. Andrew Gremillion to Capt. John Jennings.

    Col. Augusto Villalaz, director of the joint staff for the Louisiana National Guard, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by family members, fellow service members, and distinguished guests.

    During the ceremony, Gremillion relinquished command after leading the joint unit of Soldiers and Airmen since January 2023. Under his leadership, the unit supported civil authorities by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive hazards during emergency response operations.

    "Being part of an organization comprised of the brightest and most dedicated Soldiers and Airmen I’ve ever served with was the best way to finish my career," said Gremillion, who concluded more than 31 years of military service. "I was given the honor of becoming the commander of this great team in January 2023, and it has been the pinnacle of my career."

    Villalaz commended Gremillion’s leadership and the unit's high operational readiness under his tenure.

    "Under your command, this unit flawlessly executed 31 real-world and steady-state missions," Villalaz said. "Despite this high operational tempo, you maintained an uncompromised standard of excellence."

    Jennings assumed command of the specialized unit during the traditional exchange of unit colors, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility.

    The 62nd CST is trained to support local, state, and federal civilian agencies in responding to hazardous material incidents and potential weapons of mass destruction events.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 12:14
    Story ID: 566683
    Location: CARVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander, by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander
    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander
    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander
    Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander

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