Louisiana National Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team Welcomes New Commander

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Lt. Col. Andrew Gremillion, outgoing commander of the 62nd Civil Support Team, and Cpt. John Jennings, incoming commander of the 62nd Civil Support Team, stand during an official change of command ceremony at Gillis Long Center in Carville, Louisiana on May 26, 2026. The 62nd CST is trained to support local, state, and federal civilian agencies in responding to hazardous material incidents and potential weapons of mass destruction events.