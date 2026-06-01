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    Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service [Image 3 of 4]

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    Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — The U.S. Army announced today the upcoming retirement of Major General John T. Reim, culminating a highly decorated 36-year career. Most recently, Maj. Gen. Reim served as the Army's first Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition (PAE AS&A) since January 2026, while concurrently leading as the Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal—a position he has held since June 2022.

    From left - Stephen Shaw, Commissioner Director, Morris County Board of County Commissioners, Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski (Retired), and Maj. Gen. John T. Reim.

    U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9720249
    VIRIN: 260529-O-GY890-4673
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service
    Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service
    Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service
    Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service

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