PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — The U.S. Army announced today the upcoming retirement of Major General John T. Reim, culminating a highly decorated 36-year career. Most recently, Maj. Gen. Reim served as the Army's first Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition (PAE AS&A) since January 2026, while concurrently leading as the Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal—a position he has held since June 2022.
From left - Stephen Shaw, Commissioner Director, Morris County Board of County Commissioners, Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski (Retired), and Maj. Gen. John T. Reim.
U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9720249
|VIRIN:
|260529-O-GY890-4673
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service
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